OLD ORCHARD BEACH – In his own words: “Goodbye, Friends – I’ll Be A Long Time Gone.

I passed after a short fight with cancer. I died surrounded by family and friends at 8:43 p.m. on July 6, 2021 at Gosnell House. Hopefully, some of my ashes will return to Biddeford/Saco Country Club.

There’s not much to tell. I went to high school in Cape Elizabeth till my senior year, and then graduated from Portland High in 1966.

From 1967 to 1971, I served in the United States Air Force during another tumultuous time in our history.

I had many jobs over the years, but most would know me from selling cars on the Auto Mile along Route 1 in Saco.

Regrets are many. I should have been a better son, brother, lover, uncle, friend; but most of all, I never broke par.

To all who offered to assist these last few months, thank you so very much.

Lastly, to the child who inherits my spot in the universe: Do more with the privilege than I did.”

Marc is predeceased by his parents, Theodore M. Stackhouse and Barbara A. Winckler.

He is survived by a brother, Todd W. Stackhouse, and his wife, Helen, of Brunswick, a sister, Amy K. Stackhouse, and her partner, Michael Shamos, of Jalisco, Mexico; an uncle, Barry O’Neill, of Bangor; a niece, Madelyn A. Kearns, and her cat, Pierre Stackhouse, of South Portland, a nephew, Keith Stackhouse, and his wife, Leanna, of Yarmouth, a niece, Lori Stackhouse, of Yarmouth; and many friends – especially his family at Biddeford/Saco Country Club.

Special thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine and Gosnell House for the help and support during Marc’s last days. Per Marc’s request, there will be no services – but do toast to him with your family and friends whenever you gather.

