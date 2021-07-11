PORTLAND – Charles Norman Watson Jr. (known as “Charlie”), 69, passed away unexpectedly at his residence from natural causes on Thursday, July 2, 2021. Charles was born on August 7, 1951, at Mercy Hospital in Portland to his beloved mother Gertrude Flynn Watson and his father Charles N. Watson, Sr. He attended South Portland High School, where he played football and graduated in 1969. Then he attended S.M.V.T.I. now Southern Maine Community College, followed by a stint in the Marines. He also formed a southern Maine cleaning business which he ran for several years and also did work as a chef. Most recently he was employed by Advanced Auto Parts in Portland. Charlie loved the Patriots and the Red Sox and really enjoyed watching all their games. Also, he loved automobiles both antique and modern!Always ready for a good conversation or story, Charlie had an incredible wealth of knowledge of the area in which he grew up and the people and events that shaped it. His genuine and kind nature made him a delight to talk to and know. He didn’t know a stranger!Charlie is survived by his sister Michele Watson Cummings of Portland; his two nieces, Kimberly Cummings Cranfill of Indiana and Kristin Cummings Paugh of North Carolina. He was predeceased by his parents Charles and Gertrude J. Watson.There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home. To express condolences or leave an online tribute, visit http://www.conroytullywalker.comPrivate interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

