Maine regulators on Wednesday approved an increase in electricity delivery rates that will push monthly customer bills from Central Maine Power up by more than 10 percent, starting next month.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission mitigated what could have been a 25 percent rate increase in the transmission portion of electric bills by spreading out over the next two years a rate increase to cover repair and restoration work incurred during last year’s harsh storms. Mainers’ electricity bills reflect charges for electricity generation and the cost of distributing that electricity to customers.

Most of the increase that will hit next month is the result of federally mandated tariff increases to help pay for new high-voltage transmission lines and maintenance on existing lines in New England.

The PUC can’t regulate those charges, which are passed through to customers by CMP and other electric utilities.

The PUC could, however, determine how and when CMP recovers part of the $70 million bill for restoration efforts during five major storms in 2020. The consumer portion of that bill is $26.5 million, and the three-member PUC decided unanimously Wednesday to spread that cost over two years, reducing the size of the rate hike that will be reflected in bills issued next month.

The rate decision came a day after Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill that would have put the state on track to possibly replace CMP and Versant Power, the utility serving northern Maine, with a consumer-owned utility. Mills said she wants legislators to slow down and consider more thoroughly the ramifications of the proposal.

This story will be updated.

