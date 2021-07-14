Maine regulators on Wednesday approved an increase in electricity delivery rates that will push monthly customer bills from Central Maine Power up by more than 10 percent, starting next month.
The Maine Public Utilities Commission mitigated what could have been a 25 percent rate increase in the transmission portion of electric bills by spreading out over the next two years a rate increase to cover repair and restoration work incurred during last year’s harsh storms. Mainers’ electricity bills reflect charges for electricity generation and the cost of distributing that electricity to customers.
Most of the increase that will hit next month is the result of federally mandated tariff increases to help pay for new high-voltage transmission lines and maintenance on existing lines in New England.
The PUC can’t regulate those charges, which are passed through to customers by CMP and other electric utilities.
The PUC could, however, determine how and when CMP recovers part of the $70 million bill for restoration efforts during five major storms in 2020. The consumer portion of that bill is $26.5 million, and the three-member PUC decided unanimously Wednesday to spread that cost over two years, reducing the size of the rate hike that will be reflected in bills issued next month.
The rate decision came a day after Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill that would have put the state on track to possibly replace CMP and Versant Power, the utility serving northern Maine, with a consumer-owned utility. Mills said she wants legislators to slow down and consider more thoroughly the ramifications of the proposal.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Employers entice workers with bonuses, higher wages and other perks
-
Coastal Journal
Tri for a Cure hosts part-virtual fundraising event in South Portland
-
Local & State
Maine to study burden of student debt on its graduates
-
Cops & Courts
Former Waldo County school director arrested on assault charges involving 13-year-old girl
-
Business
CMP customers to see double-digit rate increase next month
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.