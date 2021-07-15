WINDHAM – Betty L. Roberts, 80, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a long illness. She was born April 17, 1941 in Pittsfield, Mass., to Lawrence and Dorothy Reynolds, the family later moved to Windham in the 1950s.

She retired from Fairchild Semi-Conductor and began traveling the world. She also enjoyed traveling, reading and was a constant figure at the Windham library.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Roberts, Jr.; her parents, Dorothy and Lawrence Reynolds and her in-laws, Frances and John Roberts, Sr.

Betty is survived by her son, Brian Roberts and wife, Susan; grandsons, Joshua Roberts and Heather, Derek Roberts and Amanda; great grandchildren, Brayden, Grace and Harper Roberts; siblings, Ann Gagnon and husband, Dave of Falmouth, Carol Riley of Standish and Bill Reynolds and wife, Pam of Glenburn; many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Betty’s caregivers that helped her through her illness and the staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Per Betty’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements by the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Road. Online condolences can be sent to http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

