SCARBOROUGH – William “Bill” Dennett Tiedemann passed away at the age of 88 on July 12, 2021. He was born in Newton, Mass., on April 4, 1933, to Charles Henry Tiedemann and Frances Gorham Dennett. Bill attended Wooster School in Danbury, Conn., and graduated from University of Maine Orono where he studied Agricultural Economics and Farm Management. After serving two years in the United States Army in Germany, he started a family and became a dairy farmer. He eventually established Sunup Farm in Limington. Bill owned and operated the Agway store in Steep Falls.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lorraine Tiedemann of Steep Falls; his sister, Betsy Ehrenfreund of Cambridge, NY; former wife, Janet Bradford of Buxton, ME; his daughter, Kaye Tiedemann and husband, Steve of Redding, CT; daughter, Karen Huddle and husband, Frank of Bedford, VA; daughter, Laura Barbato and husband, Phil of Clermont, FL; daughter, Gail Wormwood and husband, Kevin of Limington, ME; step-son, Rick Johnson and wife, Tracey of Mooresville, NC; step-son, Mark Johnson and wife, Barbara of Waterboro, ME; step-son, Brian Johnson and wife, Lori of Norton, MA; 11 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

Bill is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Charles “Chuck” D. Tiedemann; and his sister, Eleanor Betts.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 3pm at Cressey Road UMC in Gorham, ME. There will be a private graveside burial for family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Falmouth.

For Bill’s full obituary, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to the charity of your choice in Bill’s name.

Guest Book