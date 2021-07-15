CALIFORNIA – Gary D. Coburn of Mission Viejo, California, formerly of Portland Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 63 years of age. Gary was the beloved son of Diana (DeNat) Cohen and the late Joseph Cohen. Loving brother of Annette Cohen, Audrey Cohen, and Steven Cohen and his wife, Lisa. He was the cherished uncle to Adam Rayman (wife, Leanne), and Ben Hyman (fiancé, Kaitlin Stolberg), and great uncle to Jacoby Rayman. His funeral will be held on Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at the Schlossberg Memorial Chapel on The Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, Mass., followed by graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, Mass. Shiva will be immediately following services at the home of Steven and Lisa Cohen, 347 Sleepy Hollow Farm Road in Warwick, Rhode Island.

Schlossberg Chapel, “Family Owned”, 781-828-6990. http://www.SchlossbergChapel.com.

