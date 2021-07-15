SCARBOROUGH – Catherine L. McKeen, 85, passed away July 11, 2021 at Pinnacle Health South Portland Maine. She was born in Portland Maine, daughter of Guy and Bertha Butterfield. She attended Scarborough school system and graduated from Scarborough High School class of 1956. Her favorite actives were baking and cooking, spending time with family and friends, and most of all being with her grandchildren and beloved pets. Catherine was predeceased by her husband, John H. McKeen Sr. in 2008, and her son, John H McKeen Jr. in 1993. She was married for 64 years, and her family meant everything to her. Survived by Susan McKeen Mondor and husband Rene Mondor, located in Scarborough; her grandchildren Brett, Katie, and Kayla, including her beloved dog Sally; her nephew Tom Lane Jr. and wife Debbie of Williamsburg, Va.; her great nephew and niece Tommy Lane III and Rhiannon Lane-Cowles, who knew her as Little Grandma as well as many other nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends and known for her generous heart and never forgetting humor. Visiting hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 17, with a funeral service at 10: 30 a.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by burial at Black Point Cemetery, Scarborough Maine. Online condolences may be express at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

