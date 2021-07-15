PORTLAND – Mark A. Crowley, recently of Grant Street in Portland Maine, passed away after a ten month battle with cancer.

Mark was born March 24, 1958, the youngest of six children born to Richard E. and Bettina F. Crowley.

He was predeceased by his mother, Bettina and his sister, Jayneley.

Mark is survived by his father, Richard E. Crowley Sr.: sisters, Donna F. Thompson and Karen L. Crowley; brothers, Richard E. Crowley Jr and Bruce E. Crowley.

Mark had several children that he was estranged from and the family had no contact information for most of them, however, two sons, Mark A. Damon and Dave Coffill were with him during the last few days of his life and his daughter Katie Crowley had also visited the weekend before his passing.

Mark’s second family, for decades had been the streets and people of Portland Maine. He spent all of his childhood and most of his adulthood under the effects of undiagnosed Aspergers/ASD. He didn’t think or react like most of the folks around him, and so relationships failed within his family and in relationships that followed.

He self medicated with substances, which only made him spiral further. COPD, ulcers and other health issues followed, yet with all of these issues, he became known to many as a friend, protector, and always quick to offer a helping hand. A trusted handyman who always offered a smile.

He had dreams of a house in the country and sketched various designs on scrapes of paper. He wanted his own bar and pool hall, he just couldn’t overcome the weight of his own mistakes.

Mark passed away quietly 6/29/2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough Maine, with his sons Mark and Dave near by.

There will be a private family gathering at the end of September. No other services are planned by the family.

We have heard that “Matthews” bar would like to have an event to honor Mark. The family has no details but hope that his many friends will gather to celebrate together.

Rest in Peace little brother.

If you wish to celebrate Mark Allan Crowley,

please donate to the Preble Street Shelter/Resource Center on Portland Street in Portland, Maine, once their doors are opened after Covid restrictions are lifted. They had helped him with

clothing, shelter and employment for years.

