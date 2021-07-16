PORTLAND – Normand R. Deschambeault, 77, of Portland passed away July 10, 2021 after a long illness.

He was born in Biddeford on May 25, 1944, the son of Joseph and Leona (Boucher) Deschambeault.

He grew up in Biddeford where he attended local schools and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1962. Norm served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam war from 1965 to 1967. He was a medic and honorably discharged with the rank of SP5.

Upon returning to the United States in 1967 he took computer courses, attended the University of Southern Maine and earned an associates degree in business administration. During this time, he met the love of his life, Beverly Hiland, and they married in July 1969. In 1973 they built a house in Portland, where they lived an exciting and happy 52 years together and were blessed with two children and three grandchildren.

Norm worked for 37 years as an IT manager at Blue Cross and Blue Shield and retired in 2005. Based on his computer knowledge, he taught computer courses at the University of Southern Maine.

Together they built a retirement home in Ocala, Fla. in 2004 where they made many friends and traveled to many destinations, enjoying Maine winters in the sun.

He was a member to the Eagles and Knights of Columbus in his lifetime. Norm was a great outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He enjoyed watching all sports especially football, baseball and golf and was anticipating the upcoming Olympics. He worked for the Sea Dogs while summering in Maine and when wintering in Florida was a citizen patrol guard for his Florida community.

Norm was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Richard Deschambeault.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Hiland) Deschambeault; his son, Derek, his wife Kristine and their daughter, Iliana; his daughter, Melissa, her husband Christo Stratos and their daughter, Brooke and son, Christo; his siblings Florence Masse of Biddeford and brother, Donald Deschambeault of Arundel; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to give many thanks for the wonderful care at The New England Cancer Center in Scarborough by Dr. John Winters and his staff, Maine Medical Center IV therapy, Northern Light Infusion Center and Maine Medical Center Oncology Department.

I wish to give special thanks to our wonderful friends and neighbors for all their support and help in our time of need and to Father Kevin Hughes who visited Norm often at home.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on July 24 at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland with Father Kevin Hughes officiating. A celebration of Norm’s life for close friends and family will follow the service at his residence.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution in Norm’s name to St. Jude’s Cancer Hospital.

