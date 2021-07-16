Donald C. Almy 1932 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Donald C. Almy, 89, of Brunswick, Maine, died on July 12, 2021. Don was born in 1932 in Providence, Rhode Island to Roger and Irene (Thompson) Almy. After graduating from Aldrich High School in Warwick, Don went on to the University of Rhode Island (URI), graduating in 1955. He was involved with Army ROTC and Football, earning a place in the URI Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned his master’s degree in International Commerce from George Washington University. Don had a 21-year Army career, retiring in 1975 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. In addition to his stateside assignments, Don was stationed in Vietnam, Korea, Australia, and Germany. It was a position teaching Military Science/ROTC at Bowdoin College that brought the Almys to Maine in 1972. After more than 17 household moves, the family decided to put down roots in Maine. Don spent his civilian career marketing engineering services for Wright-Pierce and then Woodard and Curran until his retirement. Don met Marie Iannetta at URI and the two were married in 1955 in Providence. They built their dream home in Harpswell in 1980 where they lived for more than 20 years. Don enjoyed golfing, golf ball hunting, music, singing, spending time on the ocean, at Sugarloaf and with the Snow brothers in Danforth, never missing the annual hunting and fishing trips. He was a member of the Bath Elks. Don was predeceased by his wife Marie, parents and sister-in-law, Sidra Luciano. He is survived by his children, Anthony Almy (Yunhee) of Dublin, CA, Donna Almy of Sebastopol, CA, and Sara Almy of Brunswick; grandchildren William Almy, Katherine Almy, and Thomas Baty; brother Richard Almy (Phyllis) of Cranston, RI; brother-in-law Daniel Luciano of Fountain Hills, AZ; companion Lee McKissock of Topsham; nieces Judith Coutu (William), Sandra Hayes (Kurt) and Cynthia Rosa (Frank), as well as many great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Don’s family would like to thank the team at Avita of Brunswick for their amazing care during his journey with dementia. Per his wishes, a small celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a note or share a memory visit http://www.brackettfh.com If you would like to make a donation in his memory please consider: The Center for Grieving Children 555 Forest Avenue Portland, ME 04101 http://www.cgcmaine.org

