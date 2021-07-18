PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Liz” Smith, 64, passed away Thursday July 8, 2021. She was born May 26, 1956 in Portland, the daughter of Edward J. and Mary Ellen (Jennings) McGeehan.

Liz was a lifelong resident of Munjoy Hill. She was a proud graduate of Portland High School class of 1976. Liz was an employee of Maine Medical Center for over 40 years working in various departments as a Patient Care Representative.

Liz married her best friend Timothy M. Smith in September of 1983. She was very proud of her Irish Heritage, although her proudest accomplishments were her grandsons, Shamus (Erica) and Chase (Erin). She thoroughly enjoyed being a Grammy, Liz spoiled them every chance she had. She fulfilled her dream of bringing “the boys” to Fenway Park, to watch her beloved Red Sox play. Liz enjoyed spending time with her husband of over 37 years; they shared times at the Portland Elks Lodge #188 volunteering and spending time with her friends and family.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Timothy M. Smith, of Portland; daughter, Erin Smith and her son Chase Rojas of So. Portland; daughter, Erica Smith, her partner Jeremy Brown and son Shamus Smith of Portland. Liz also leaves behind her brothers and sisters Mary McGeehan Buck of Windham, Edward J. McGeehan (Donna) of Gray, John McGeehan (Pat) of Saco, Ann Perry (David) of Westbrook, and Theresa McGeehan of Portland. Liz will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews, especially Tricia Buck, Morgan Sayer, Kevin McGeehan and Bradley Perry.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Liz from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 23 at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To offer condolences and share fond memories please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Elizabeth’s online memorial.

