SCARBOROUGH – Dr. Arthur C. DiMauro, 79, passed away on July 13, 2021 due to pancreatic cancer. The longtime director of Harbor Schools and Family Services in Massachusetts and Maine, he devoted his life’s work to the welfare of children. He also maintained a private counseling practice at Psychological and Educational Services in Portland.

He was a member of Willowdale Country Club and Thornton Heights United Methodist Church, and he was a regular dog-walker and plover monitor at Higgins Beach.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial at Thornton Heights United Methodist Church in South Portland at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 22.

