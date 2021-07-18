MOODY – Madelyn Beauregard, 87, of Moody, wife of the late Robert R. Beauregard, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Born in Clinton, Mass. she was the daughter of the late Robert and Olive (Bester) Johnson.

Madelyn was a teller with Hudson National Bank, Hudson, Mass. for many years and worked at Hebert’s Candy Mansion where she made many wonderful life-long friends. She later retired to Moody with her husband, Bob, where they enjoyed many wonderful years together.

While in Moody, she volunteered at the Food Pantry at St. Mary’s Church and with the Wells Chamber of Commerce. Madelyn also loved to travel to England, Quebec City and especially Grand Cayman Island.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Donald Johnson and Robert “Ken” Johnson.

Madelyn is survived by a son and his wife Craig and Lori Beauregard of Wells, a daughter and her husband Paula and Robert Ingle of Wellesley, Mass.; and a grandson, Nicholas Beauregard of Salt Lake City; and many nieces and nephews

Her family will receive friends, Thursday, July 22, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd. Wells, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Rd., Wells. Burial will be Friday 10 a.m. Forestvale Cemetery, Hudson, Mass.

To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit Madelyn’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

If desired donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

