SCARBOROUGH – Gerald “Jerry” McKeon, 88, died on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Bay Square at Yarmouth after a short illness.

Jerry was born on Sept. 15, 1932, in Putnam, Conn., the son of the late James and Alice (Tracy) McKeon. Jerry, the youngest of three brothers, attended local schools and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1950.

While attending high school Jerry was a standout player for the Norwich Free Academy’s baseball team where he was scouted to join the Milwaukee Braves organization as a pitcher, now known as the Atlanta Braves. Jerry also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds organization and later continued to play city league baseball, as well as manage the Lehigh Oilers for several years. During his baseball career Jerry gained the nickname “Lefty” and in 1976 “Lefty McKeon” was inducted into the Norwich, Conn. Sports Hall of Fame. Jerry’s continued passion for baseball later turned to umpiring for high school and college games in eastern Connecticut where he was both a member, and on the board of the Eastern Connecticut Board of Approved Umpires.

While in high school Jerry started dating Eleanor “Ellie” Spencer and the high school sweethearts married on Oct. 18, 1952 in St. Joseph’s Church in Occum and were just a few months shy of celebrating 69 years of marriage. Together they raised two children, Debra and Jeffrey. Upon retirement as a supervisor for the State of Connecticut at the Norwich State Hospital for 39 years, Jerry and Ellie moved to Whistler’s Landing in Scarborough in 1997 where they became parishioners of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Jerry was an active member of the Knight of Columbus Council 11747 and served as both an usher and Eucharistic minister at St. Max’s for several years.

While Jerry and Ellie enjoyed trips to Alaska, Ireland, Italy and Switzerland, their love for Maine began in 1968 in Belgrade Lakes where they summered for the next 50+ years. Jerry loved everything Maine and became a true Mainer at heart. Jerry also loved fishing, Notre Dame Football, the NY Yankees, thoroughbred racing and meeting up w/ the guys at Scarborough Downs.

Jerry, in the words of his grandchildren, was a kind, gentle, compassionate, non- judgmental and loving man who loved nothing more than his wife, family and being on Great Pond in Belgrade Lakes. Jerry will always be remembered for his strong work ethic and his quiet but strong presence.

Jerry was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert “Red” and Roland McKeon. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ellie McKeon of Scarborough; his children, Debi Cheeseman of South Portland, Jeffrey McKeon and wife Barbara of Windham, N.H.; three grandchildren, Patrick and Laura Cheeseman, Pace McKeon; grandson-in-law, Matthew Adey; and several nieces and nephews.

Jerry’s family will forever be grateful for the caring, skilled and supportive staff of Bay Square at Yarmouth and Compassus of Scarborough.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. A private family burial will be held at a later date in Connecticut. To view Jerry’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s memory to:

Knights of Columbus

Council 11747

150 Black Point Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

