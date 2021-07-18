WESTBROOK – Thomas M. Reynolds, 89, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Scarborough. Tom was the son of Catherine (Bailey) Reynolds and Cecil Reynolds, he was born in Belgrade Nov. 4, 1931. He attended Augusta schools and graduated from Cony High School.

Staff Sergeant Reynolds enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and proudly served during the Korean War. He was stationed at many bases in the states and abroad. Tom and Shirl had many adventures and made many lifelong friends during his military service.

Tom worked for Coca-Cola and Humpty Dumpty. His children enjoyed snacking on treats during their trips to Westbrook football games, in the back of his “chip truck.”

He was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt and fish, he enjoyed fishing trips with his grandchildren. “Tom Cat” traveled with his wife Shirley “Zitchy” to all 50 states.

Tom was predeceased by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Shirley Ferland Reynolds; his parents; and his beloved dog, Buck.

He is survived by his three daughters, Linda Wyman, Sandra Daigle and her husband David, Debora Luce and her husband David; his grandchildren Lt. Col. Joel Luce, Ben Daigle, Heather and Ethan Wyman; his seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

Tom’s family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Homes in Scarborough for their compassionate care of their dad.

Family and close friends will be invited to a private interment for both Tom and Shirley at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Veterans Homes in Scarborough, the Travis Mills Foundation or another organization that supports our Veteran Heroes.

