PORTLAND – Dick Perry, 81, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great-uncle, passed from this world May 7, 2021, after several years of declining health.

Dick was born in Rumford to Rene A. Perry and Delphine (Lindau) Perry. Dick grew up in Mexico and graduated in 1957 from Mexico High School where he met his high school sweetheart Linda (Anania) Perry. They were married in 1966.

Dick graduated from Farmington State College with a B.S. degree, and later from the University of New Hampshire with an M.S. degree in Counselor Education. He went on to have a long and wonderful career as a high school guidance counselor at Mount Blue High School in Farmington. After retiring from there, he continued to be a high school guidance counselor at Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

Some of the very best years of Dick’s life were spent summers on Peaks Island where the family had a small cottage. Some of his fondest memories were watching his son, Rick, fish off the dock, and rating the beauty of the sunsets. Dick loved to travel. He and Linda had many wonderful trips throughout the Maritime Provinces in Canada, western states while visiting their son in Colorado, southern states, the mid-west, and a memorable trip to Ireland.

An important part of Dick’s life included the people and friends he met in many of his Al-Anon meetings. These meetings brought such peace to his life. He was also a voracious reader of books, newspapers, and major magazines with emphasis on current events. His love of music was a big part of his life. He cherished attending a concert with his daughter, Ellen, “Chicago” and “Earth Wind and Fire”.

Dick was predeceased by his parents Rene and Delphine Perry; sister, Delphine (Sandra) Martin; and his brother, Gene Perry.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Perry; daughter, Ellen and husband Rick Bois and their children Ben and Jordyn of Falmouth; son, Rick and wife Trisha Perry and their children Owen and Lyla of Oxford, Ohio; brother, William and wife Geri Perry of Kennebunk, sister-in-law, Marguerite Perry of Mexico; and many wonderful nieces, nephews; and great- nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at A.T. Hutchins, 600 Brighton Ave., Portland, on Thursday July 22. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by a brief service beginning at 11 a.m.

To share memories of Dick or to leave the family an online condolence, please visitwww.athutchins.com.

The family requests no flowers, but appreciates all prayers and good wishes from all who knew and loved him.

