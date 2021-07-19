Free community meal – Wednesday, July 28, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, July 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, children; $20, family. Takeout containers will be provided for those who do not want to be seated inside. Face masks for those who are not vaccinated will be required and hand sanitizer will be available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, a variety of casseroles, bread, punch and coffee. $10.

