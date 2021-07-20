Carmen N. Jennison 1929 – 2021 SHIRLEY – Carmen N. Jennison, 91, passed away peacefully July 14, 2021, at Hibbard Nursing Home, Dover-Foxcroft. She was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Thompson, N.Y, the daughter of Robert E. and Yvonne Mary (Roy) Blair. Carmen graduated from Whites National College in Chicago June of 1946 with a degree in business. On April 29, 1950, she married the love of her life, George, a Navy man with whom she loved to dance. The couple raised three sons. To say she loved her family unconditionally with her whole heart is an understatement. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for family. She loved and took care of them all. After her husband’s passing in 1980, she used her degree in business to open a bottle redemption center in Bath where she worked until she sold her farm in Bath and bought land and a home in Shirley. Once settled, she opened the Moose Crossing Gift Shop with her oldest son. She adored her customers and loved shopping for antiques to sell. Most days you could stop in and visit with her and her beloved chihuahua, Moose. She loved animals and reminisced frequently of riding horses as a young girl on her family farm. She will be missed by all that knew her but none more than her youngest son John. Carmen is survived by her son, John Jennison Sr. and his companion Susan Ames of Greenville; five grandchildren, Dawn Marie Jennison and her husband Jonathan Michaelson of Bath, Nicole Jennison of Greenville Junction, Mark Jennison and his wife Megan of Shirley Mills, John Jennison Jr. and his partner Michael Galvan of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Ted Hemberger of Los Angeles, Calif.; and a great-grandson, Christopher Hallowell of Bath. She was predeceased by her husband, George Jennison Sr.; two sons, George Jennison Jr. and Ernest Jennison; and her brother, Robert R. Blair. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Aaron Damboise officiating. Burial will be in the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, Augusta. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at http://www.laryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carmen’s name to the: Bangor Humane Society 693 Mt. Hope Ave. Bangor, ME 04401

