Dennis R. Toothaker 1943 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Dennis R. Toothaker passed away on July 6, 2021, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was surrounded by his family. Dennis was born on August 5, 1943, in Brunswick. He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen J. Toothaker and Florence O. Toothaker and brothers, John and Stephen H. Toothaker. Dennis attended Brunswick High School and received his diploma. He served in the United States Army. He went to Ranger School and drove tanks. He also did burial duty and guard duty while stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia. He worked at Pejepscot Paper Mill. Dennis started lobstering at age nine. He was surprised at the age of 15 when Cliff Moody (due to illness) trusted Dennis to run his lobster boat for the summer. He enjoyed tuna fishing and caught two tunas in a skiff. He retired as a lobsterman. Dennis enjoyed traveling with his wife Suzanne going to Hawaii, Newfoundland, Turks, and Caicos Islands and on cruises with friends. Dennis will be very missed by his survivors, they will all miss his one-of-a-kind humor. His wife Suzanne of 55 years; sons Marty, Shawn, and Quinten; grandchildren Jessica, Kayleigh, Amber and Mason; and eight great-grandchildren; a sister Joyce Kirkpatrick. Also, in-laws Agnes Maynard, Roland, and wife Ray Martin, Evariste Martin and Linda Labelle. Graveside Service will be held Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. at West Harpswell Baptist Church Cemetery, 1492 Harpswell Neck Road. Following the service there will be a gathering for friends and family at Mitchell Field, 1410 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to: Harpswell Neck Fire Department 1430 Harpswell Neck Rd. Harpswell, ME 04079 or: National Kidney Foundation of Maine INC P. O. Box 1134 Portland, ME 04104

