Phyllis B. Martin 1931 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Phyllis B. Martin, 89, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021. She was loved by whoever knew her. She loved to sing and enjoyed entertaining others. She left behind a husband, Terry, 81, of Brunswick, who she called her “angel”; two daughters, Karla Popovich and family of Tennessee, Renee Jacobs and family of Florida, a son, Jason Headley of Brunswick; and grandchildren Cyrus, Justain, Tyler, Nordica, Quintin, Quincy, Caroline, Isaac, Asia, Miles, Alexander, Desiree and Elias. She also leaves behind a brother, Wesley Babkirk of Connecticut; and many nieces, nephews; and great-grandchildren. Phyllis was predeceased by her children Abana, who died of Covid-19 early in 2021, Mark and Lindsay in 2020; and by her brothers Clive and Lyndon Babkirk. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be made at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

