Joseph R. Spruce 1967 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Joseph R. Spruce, 54, of Lisbon, died on July 16, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Joseph was born in Brunswick on July 11, 1967, the son of Christina and Charlie Spruce. Joseph is survived by his wife Mindy (Cloutier) Spruce; three daughters Tiffany Spruce, Alisha Culver and Brittany Mulligan, one son Colton Mulligan; seven grandchildren; and sisters Lola Willet and Debra Farmer. There will be a Celebration of Joseph’s life at The Old Robie School, 668 Gray, Rd., in Gorham on Tuesday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

Guest Book