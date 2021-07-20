SCARBOROUGH – On Saturday July 17, 2021, Dale Lancaster passed away peacefully at home with family by his side.

He was loved by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and an abundance of friends. Dale made many memories canoeing, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed his time spent at Green Lake and later years spent at the ocean. He had the opportunity to see some beautiful parts of the world traveling with his Webber Oil and Morin Candy Co. friends.

He will be remembered most of all for his love of family, kind hearted nature and his love of dancing. He will be dearly missed.

To share memories of Dale or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com .

In lieu of a service, Dale would prefer you share some memories with family and friends. Donations in his honor may be mailed to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or action.lung.org

