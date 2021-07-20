A strong thunderstorm knocked out power to about 4,000 Central Maine Power Co. customers in southern Maine Tuesday afternoon, the utility reported.

CMP said more than 2,300 customers in Portland lost power around 4 p.m. when the storm moved through. The company estimated that most customers would have their electric service restored by about 5:15 p.m.

The storm also hit Falmouth hard and about 250 customers lost power in that town.

In Franklin County, about 1,400 customers lost power, most of them in Jay. Power was expected to be restored there by about 5:15 p.m.

