Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon.  7/26  4 p.m.  Solid Waste Advisory Committee

Tues.  7/27  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  7/28  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  7/27  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/28  8 a.m.  Trust Fund Advisory Committee

Wed.  7/28  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/28  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  7/28  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  7/29  6:30 p.m.  Pleasant Street Corridor Study Public Hearing  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues.  7/27  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  7/27  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

