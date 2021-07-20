Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 7/26 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee

Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 7/28 4 p.m. Transportation Committee

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues. 7/27 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/28 8 a.m. Trust Fund Advisory Committee

Wed. 7/28 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 7/28 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 7/29 6:30 p.m. Pleasant Street Corridor Study Public Hearing Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues. 7/27 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

