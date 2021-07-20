Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 7/26 4 p.m. Solid Waste Advisory Committee
Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 7/28 4 p.m. Transportation Committee
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 7/27 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/28 8 a.m. Trust Fund Advisory Committee
Wed. 7/28 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 7/28 7 p.m. Recreation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 7/29 6:30 p.m. Pleasant Street Corridor Study Public Hearing Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 7/27 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Thunderstorm knocks out power in southern Maine
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: July 23-30
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: July 23-30
-
Arts & Entertainment
Britney Spears’ conservatorship case sparks legislative push
-
Arts & Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California