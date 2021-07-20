Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 7/27 7 p.m. Zoning Boards of Appeals
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 7/27 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 7/27 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 7/28 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 7/26 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee
Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 7/27 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee
Wed. 7/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Thunderstorm knocks out power in southern Maine
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast Meetings: July 23-30
-
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: July 23-30
-
Arts & Entertainment
Britney Spears’ conservatorship case sparks legislative push
-
Arts & Entertainment
Harvey Weinstein extradition fight ends with transfer to California