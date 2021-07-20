Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 7/27 7 p.m. Zoning Boards of Appeals

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 7/27 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Tues. 7/27 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee

Wed. 7/28 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 7/26 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee

Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues. 7/27 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 7/28 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee

Wed. 7/28 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

