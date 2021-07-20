Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  7/27  7 p.m.  Zoning Boards of Appeals

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  7/27  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Tues.  7/27  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  7/28  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  7/26  9 a.m.  Transit Advisory Committee

Tues.  7/27  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  7/27  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  7/28  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  7/28  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee

Wed.  7/28  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

