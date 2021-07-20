A historic bridge in the Aroostook County town of Littleton has been declared a complete loss after a fire that destroyed the 110-year-old structure on Monday.
The Watson Settlement Bridge, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, could not be saved after fire broke around 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The covered, wooden bridge, which was built in 1911, spans the Meduxnekeag River, and is located in Littleton, which is north of Houlton.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact their office at 888-870-6162. The public is being asked to remain a safe distance from the bridge, which is located off Framingham Road, since it is structurally unsafe.
According to the Maine Department of Transportation, the bridge is a civil engineering landmark, the oldest surviving example of a Howe timber truss system used in a Maine covered bridge.
The 170-foot bridge was closed permanently to vehicle traffic in 1984 when a new bridge was built to replace it. The bridge got its name from the Watson homestead, which was located nearby.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Plourde takes 5-stroke lead into final round of Maine Women’s Amateur
-
Northern Forecaster
Cumberland considers moratorium on medical marijuana caregiver licenses
-
Sports
Falmouth-based adult tennis team wins New England sectional
-
Sports
Ararat 12U All-Stars making plenty of noise in New England regional
-
Business
Settlement for $26 billion with opioid distributors, Johnson & Johnson expected in days
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.