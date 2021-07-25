THE VILLAGES, Fla. – It is with great sadness that the family of Albert E. DeSantis announces his passing on July 16, 2021 in The Villages, Fla. at the age of 85.Albert was born in Portland on June 2, 1936, the son of D. Albert DeSantis and Ellen Kelly, and grew up on Ocean View Road in Cape Elizabeth, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1954.Al was an outstanding high school and college athlete. At Cape Elizabeth he was the captain of both the basketball and baseball teams, and as the point guard led Cape to its first ever state basketball championship in 1953. In addition , he was an all-star shortstop for the South Portland American Legion baseball team which also won the state championship. While at Bates College he was an outstanding player on the football team, and captained the baseball team. He attended Bates College in Lewiston and graduated in 1958 followed by three years active duty as a naval officer, serving as the weapons officer on the USS Beale, a naval destroyer. He began working for Avon Products in Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada and had a 30-year career in Canada and New York. After retiring from Avon, Al took a position with Mary Kay Cosmetics in Dallas, Texas and spent 12 years opening new markets in various parts of the world. His career afforded him the opportunity to visit many countries and indulge his love of travel and satisfy his curious mind. Al is survived by his former wife Kenny (Fink) DeSantis of Hudson, QC Canada; and his three sons, Glenn, Oss, The Netherlands and Kevin and Darren both residing in Studio City, Calif. He was the much loved and proud “Opa” of his two granddaughters, Stephanie and Carly, living in The Netherlands and “Great-Opa” to two great-grandsons, Benyamin and Eliyah. He is also survived by his wife, Marcia; and his stepson Bryan Giguere and stepdaughter Elizabeth Giguere. Al was a caring and devoted father and grandfather and loved all his family with caring and passion, mixed with infinite patience and support. Al is also survived by his sister, Ellen M. Smith and her husband Donald B. Smith of Piper Shores, Scarborough, and his nephew James and niece Paula. Family members also include his cousin Peter Kelly and his family. It is planned to have an informal gathering in Cape Elizabeth later in the fall, when Al’s ashes will be buried with his parents in Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. All friends will be welcome to attend and date will be announced at a later time.

