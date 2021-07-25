CAPE ELIZABETH – Joan Enman, 74, died July 22, 2021. Born to the late Roy and Gertrude Price of Portland. Joan has a twin sister, Jean Pearson of Scarborough. She graduated from Deering High School and was last employed by the Town of Cape Elizabeth.

Joan and her husband, William, loved to travel and spend time with their children.

She is survived by her children, Alison Dame and her husband Charles and their children Brenna and Thomas; Adam Enman and his wife Kari and their children Mary and Darius; nieces Amy Grueninger, Heath Reese and Belinda Hughes, nephews David Pearson and Chris Enman.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital or the Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue Dept.

Guest Book