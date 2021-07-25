SCARBOROUGH – Henry Littrup Nielsen of Scarborough died July 18, 2021 at Gosnell Hospice in Scarborough after enduring dementia and cancer.

The Danish Viking, with the hearty, memorable laugh, gave up his vessel when he quietly admitted to forgetting how to play cribbage, his favorite game besides volleyball, and also watching Tom Brady play football, being proud that both were University of Michigan alumni.

He was born in Flint, Mich. on Jan. 14, 1934 to Johannes and Gerda Christiansen Nielsen.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Davis Nielsen, of Scarborough; and daughter, Beth Nielsen Morrison, of Falmouth along with her husband Donald Morrison Jr. Surviving also is an adopted daughter, Amy Ozimek and her two children, Kayla and Andrew Mosher of Connecticut.

A smart, handsome German Shepherd pup recently joined the family and was named Henry. At the end, both man and pup needed long naps and enjoyed one another’s antics.

He’s also survived by a brother Richard Nielsen of Saginaw Mich., his wife Judith and their five children, John, Marianne, Paul, Suzanne, and Christine; plus cousins Linda Scheffler, Peter Littrup, and Osa Schulte and their children.

Other remaining family are Grethe Davis, Ellen Siler, and Vaughn Littrup of Florida, Erik Littrup of North Carolina, and James Littrup of South Carolina. The original family name in Denmark was Nielsen, however some chose, while still in Denmark, to change their last name to Littrup because Nielsen was so common, but Henry’s parents kept the Nielsen name.

Greatly loved were family gatherings where cards were played for hours, and coffee consumption and laughter were both in abundance.

Henry thoroughly enjoyed his years in the United States Air Force where he was assigned to the Pentagon because color blindness kept him from becoming an Air Force pilot. He had, however, learned to fly small planes in his teen years.

For 20-plus years he was Executive Director of Community Counseling Center in Portland, now Maine Behavioral Health.

He was apt to be on any local or statewide board connected to mental health services for people of all ages.

He was a thoroughly honest, candid and kind man known to lighten a gathering with an appropriate and hearty laugh which people simply did not forget.

He had a degree in business administration from the University of Michigan and a master’s in social work from Michigan State University. He and his wife were married in 1979 in the chapel at Michigan State with a co-worker officiating.

Never a religious person, he had a North Star of decency, honesty, and total lack of pretension which served him and others well.

He lived in Scarborough, close to the Eastern Trail, which he walked regularly making friends with people and reporting on the status of the Canada geese or other wildlife. Even with dementia, he always wanted to be of help and kept busy in whatever way appropriate.

His absence will be mightily felt by his wife and daughter, family, friends, and anyone who loved his hearty laugh. The family wishes no memorial service and will scatter ashes at favorite spots allowed by law.

Memorial donations may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074.

