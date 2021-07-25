YARMOUTH – Doris Florence Auger, 87, of Yarmouth, passed away on July 17, 2021 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, after suffering a broken hip from a fall at her home on Cousins Island on July 1.

Doris was born Nov. 6, 1933 in Winthrop, Mass. to the late William and Mary Banks. She grew up in Massachusetts and Maine. In 1959 she married William Auger and eventually settled to raise a family in Portland. Following retirement, Doris and her husband built a lovely home on Cousins Island where she loved to take long walks with her friends and dogs.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Sally Conley and brother, Blair.

Doris is survived by her devoted husband, William M. Auger; brother, William Banks; by sons Thomas and wife Joan, James and wife Ivana, William Jr., daughter, Lisa Chase and husband David; a granddaughter, Heather Meeks and husband Cody; along with great-grandchildren Gavin and Jade.

In her younger years, she was an avid reader, cook and gardener.

Doris loved animals, especially birds and dogs, and most especially, Darcy, her white golden retriever. For many years friends, neighbors and passersby on Cousins Island would stop and chat or wave a warm welcome to Doris and Darcy.

The family would like to say a special thank-you to neighbor Kathy Hassett, a truly caring and compassionate friend, as well as all the good people at Sedgewood Commons, especially the Compassus hospice staff, who cared for Doris in her final days.

Per her request, there will be no public service.

Doris will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to have her as a warm positive presence in their lives.

Guest Book