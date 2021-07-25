OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Deron Forrest Bruce, 46, passed away July 16, 2021, at his home in Old Orchard Beach after a period of declining health.

He was born in Wareham, Mass. on June 30, 1975, a son of David Bruce and Mary Ellen O’Clair.

He graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1993 where he played high school tennis and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business at New England College in Henniker, N.H. While in college, he was a snow board instructor at Pat’s Peak and attended one semester in Arundel, England at New England College’s branch.

Recently, he was employed by Sweetser as a customer service rep.

He loved to sing and was in a band called Gepado. He was an artistic man who loved to cook, enjoyed, loved his cats and will forever be remembered for his quirky personality. He also enjoyed having an extra car that he could spend time working on while hanging out in his brother’s garage, and riding his V-Star Classic motorcycle.

He is survived by his parents Mary Ellen O’Clair and her husband Brent of Saco and David Bruce of Scarborough; grandmother, Priscilla Clement of Old Orchard Beach; sister, Dana Carman and her husband Charles “Chuck” of Buxton, brother, Adam Bruce and his wife Laurie of Buxton; and his nieces and nephews Brooke Carman, Carli Carman, Emma Bruce, and Scott Benoit.

A private service will be held at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland

P.O. BOX 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

