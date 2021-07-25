GORHAM – Barbara Clark Mills passed away recently at the age of 89. She was born Barbara May Clark, in Portland, to parents Florian Lester Clark and Francis Hassner. She grew up in Rockland, during the Great Depression and the Second World War.

Upon graduating from Rockland District High School, she married the Rev. Joseph B. Mills and attended Gordon College, engaging music and biblical studies. They raised four children, all of whom also attended and graduated from Gordon College.

Ms. Mills was a devout Christian who displayed a variety of creative gifts and skills in the service of her family and church over the course of her lifetime. She served as church organist for a number of churches, including the Westbrook First Baptist Church, the North Sebago Congregational Church, and the Cressey Road United Methodist Church. At the same time, she gave private piano and organ lessons to some 200 or so students over the years. She also was a substitute teacher for a number of public school districts, and was the organizer and administrator of Maine Bible Supply which furnished special order Bibles and literature to individuals and churches.

In many ways, she was the epitome of a multi-tasker. In addition to her music proficiency, she creatively and avidly engaged craft and other projects of various sorts, including sewing, painting, decorating, and gardening. She loved to host family gatherings and participate in church events. Her generous and caring spirit and actions were well known among family, neighbors, and church and community members.

In addition to her husband, Joseph, who predeceased her in 2006; she is also predeceased by her son, Kevin Clark Mills in 2016.

She is survived by son, Wesley Joseph Mills and his partner, Sandra and his children Matthew, Danielle, and Jesse; daughter, Cynthia Francis Mills; daughter, Doreen Mills McGaff and her husband, Steven and their children Caitlynne, Duncan, and Iain; plus a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, July 29 at the Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Rd., Gorham, with the Rev. Joseph Saunders officiating. (Wearing masks is recommended as precautionary with regards to those unvaccinated). A reception at the church will immediately follow the service.

To participate in Barbara’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara’s memory may be donated to the Cressey Road United Methodist Church.

