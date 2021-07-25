GRAY – Brian Ross Hascall, R.Ph., formally of Gray, passed away on June 9, 2021, at 78, in Portland. His battle with medical issues over the years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a grin. Despite all, Brian stayed as strong as he could until the end.

He was born in Lewiston on March 17, 1943, the eldest of four to Frank and Marie (Greene) Hascall. He graduated from Pennell High School in Gray in 1961. After graduation, he began his service in the United States Navy. Stationed at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Brian met the love of his life, Judith K. Wallick, while they both served. It was love at first sight. They were married 52 years until her passing in July 2019.

After serving in the United States Navy, Brian began pharmacology school at the then the University of Maine at Portland. He then transferred to the University of Maine at Orono, then on to the University of Rhode Island, receiving his master’s in Pharmacology.

Brian was a pharmacist for over four decades, working at various pharmacies, including Vaughn’s Pharmacy, Brook’s Pharmacy, and LaVerdiere’s Drug Store in Gray. He was also a pharmacist in Mechanic Falls and lastly at the Walmart Pharmacy in Oxford. In addition, Brian traveled throughout the state working for J.E. Gould as he worked on pharmacy computer system implications. Brian was an exceptional pharmacist, and everyone knew his name and work ethic.

Brian loved the many cats and dogs that he and Judy had. He enjoyed telling stories of them as if it was the cat or dog. Brian was also an avid harness racing enthusiast. Many from all over New England would call upon Brian for his advice and knowledge before placing bets. Brian enjoyed New England team sports, reading, genealogy, and family gatherings. He also could tell a story like to others, and those that would listen would hang on to every word.

Brian was a true family man and friend. There wasn’t anything that he wouldn’t do for his family, friends, or even strangers. He was always there to do whatever he could with whatever he had day or night.

He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Judith K. Hascall; stillborn baby boy; sister, Judith M. Clark, and brother, David Hascall.

Brian is survived by his sister, Laurie Kennedy, and her husband, Wayne, sister-in-law, Kathy Hascall. brothers-in-law Gary Clark and Pete Wallick; nephews Mark Hascall and his wife Angela and Chris Hascall, nieces Adria Giles and her husband Scott, Brianne Kennedy and her fiancé Chris Stone, and Jamie Brown; great-nieces Emily Hascall, Daralynn Stone, Teagan Hascall, Lauren Brown, and Anna Brown, great-nephews Christopher Hascall and Braden Stone.

At Brian’s request, there will be no services. Burial was private at the Sawyer Cemetery in Durham. ﻿

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express condolences to consider donating to their local animal refuge league.

﻿

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous