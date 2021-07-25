FALMOUTH – Kendrick Thayer, 87, of Brook Road, died peacefully on March 23, 2021.

He was born in Pawtucket, R.I., on Nov. 2, 1933, the son of P. Edward and Marjorie Kendrick Thayer. His family spent summers in Ocean Park.

Ken graduated from Brown University, where he met the love-of-his-life Joan Gately, when he sat beside her during a course in which they were both enrolled.

Following his college graduation, Ken served in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in New Bedford, Mass. He and Joan were married in June 1956.

Ken worked several years for Rockbestos Wire and Cable Company in New Haven, Conn., before joining Fairchild Semiconductor in South Portland. Ken was employed by Fairchild and later by National Semiconductor for 35 years in various manufacturing, engineering, and quality assurance functions.

In the years immediately after retirement Ken enjoyed traveling with Joan, including trips to England, Scotland and Ireland, and to the southwest United States. Until his passing Ken also enjoyed many years at home with Joan, appreciating all that Portland and Maine offer, and maintaining their home and yard.

He is survived by Joan, his wife of 64 years; and by three sons, Douglas Thayer and his wife Christine of Foxboro, Mass., Matthew Thayer of Lancaster, Pa., and Evan Thayer and his wife Katharine of Portland. He is also survived by seven grandchildren.

