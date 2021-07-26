Art

Through Aug. 30

“On the Line: Juried Student Exhibition 2021” by University of Southern Maine at Gorham students, online slideshow at usm.maine.edu/gallery.

Ongoing

“PEN + INK,” Mattie Rose Templeton, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

July 29

“Sonic the Hedgehog,” 8 p.m., Newbegin Community Center Pennell Field, 22 Main St., Gray. Free.

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museums

Ongoing

1789 Marrett House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to Oct. 9, 121 Main St., Bridgton, masks required, 647-2828.

Music

July 31

Brothers Osborne: We’re Not For Everyone Tour, 7 p.m., Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, 59 Westbrook Arterial, Westbrook. $29.75-$69.75.

Aug. 4 and 11

Bridgton Community Band, 7-8:30 p.m. Concert in the Courtyard, Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St. Summer concerts at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 at either the Bridgton Bandstand or at the Bridgton Public Library Courtyard. bridgtoncommunityband.org.

Aug. 3 and 10

Gorham Summer Concert Series, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Gazebo on the Municipal Center lawn, 75 South St., Aug. 3 and 10. Free. gorhamrec.com.

Aug. 6-8

“Edges,” presented by Windham Center Stage Theater Aug. 6-8 at Windham Town Hall. windhamtheater.org.

Aug. 14

The Cover Tones Live on The Songo River Queen II, 7-9 p.m., 841 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $25, eventbrite.com.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Naples Village Green concerts, 6-7 p.m. Sundays to Aug. 29.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Tuesday series at Riverbank Park, Westbrook, 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Aug. 4 and 5

Comedian Bob Marley, 7-8:30 p.m., Freedom Café & Pub, 923 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $34.50, bmarley.com for tickets.

Through Aug. 8

“Elf: The Musical,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Visit schoolhousearts.org for ticket link.

