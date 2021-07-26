Morse High School’s Amber McGowan, second left, is recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. Also pictured, Al Mesrobian, left, President of Bath Sunrise Rotary; Rotarian Maeve McGowan (second from right; and Dick Hall (right), District Governor of Rotary District 7780.

The Bath Sunrise Rotary Club presented Amber McGowan with a Paul Harris Fellow service award on July 9, honoring McGowan for her efforts as Director of Student Services and a school counselor at Morse High School.

A statement from the Rotary announcing the award reads: “As director of Student Services during the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 18 months, McGowan built the Department of Student Services into an efficient and effective organization to support students who had food insecurity and homelessness issues. Under McGown’s guidance, Morse High provided outreach to those students who found themselves left behind. Her efforts brought a human touch to student needs. The level of empathy and understanding that is prominent throughout the staff at Morse High has been fostered by McGowan and her staff and their strong connection to those students in need. … The Bath Sunrise Rotary Club is proud to honor Amber McGowan as a Paul Harris Fellow and to recognize her dedication of time, energy, and expertise to resolve the food insecurity and homelessness issues of many of our high school students.”

The award is named for Paul Harris, founder or Rotary International.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Times Record Community

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles