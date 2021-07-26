The Bath Sunrise Rotary Club presented Amber McGowan with a Paul Harris Fellow service award on July 9, honoring McGowan for her efforts as Director of Student Services and a school counselor at Morse High School.

A statement from the Rotary announcing the award reads: “As director of Student Services during the COVID-19 pandemic for the past 18 months, McGowan built the Department of Student Services into an efficient and effective organization to support students who had food insecurity and homelessness issues. Under McGown’s guidance, Morse High provided outreach to those students who found themselves left behind. Her efforts brought a human touch to student needs. The level of empathy and understanding that is prominent throughout the staff at Morse High has been fostered by McGowan and her staff and their strong connection to those students in need. … The Bath Sunrise Rotary Club is proud to honor Amber McGowan as a Paul Harris Fellow and to recognize her dedication of time, energy, and expertise to resolve the food insecurity and homelessness issues of many of our high school students.”

The award is named for Paul Harris, founder or Rotary International.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: