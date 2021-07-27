Lucien J. Brillant 1932 – 2021 HARPSWELL – Lucien J. Brillant, 89, died at his home Thursday July 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife Muguette (Martin) Brillant of Harpswell; a brother, Robert Brillant of Topsham, a sister, Lucie Jean of Litchfield; several nieces, nephews; children and grandchildren. Abiding by his wishes, a private graveside committal will take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: CHANS Home Health & Hospice 45 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book