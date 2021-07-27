PORTLAND – Anton Do Xuan Dong, of Portland, died Saturday July 24, 2021, at his home.He was born in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sept. 3, 1951, the son of Sinh Do and Loan Thi Nguyen. He came to the United States in May of 1975.He is survived by his wife, Le-Ha Thi Phan; his sons, Hung Duy Do, Vu Duy Do and Bao Duy Do; his daughters, Tuong-Vi Thi Do and Diem-Thuy Thuy Do; his sisters, Mai Hoa Do and Mai Lan Do; his grandson, Jacob Do and granddaughters, Kimberly Do and Alyssa Roman.Visiting hours celebrating his life will be from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland.A priest will have a prayer service at 6 p.m.All attendees will be asked to sanitize their hands at the door.No monetary donations to the family will be necessary.To view Anton Do Xuan Dong’s obituary, or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

