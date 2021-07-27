SANFORD – Lucette (Cote) Logrien passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021, after a short illness. She was born in Thetford Mines, Quebec, Canada, on Dec. 10, 1925. She came to the U.S. as a baby; attended local schools; and worked most of her life as a fancy stitcher of ladies shoes in local industries.

On May 12, 1949 she married the love of her life, John Logrien (whom she often referred to as her “boy toy” due to his slightly younger age). They enjoyed a rich life together of 72 years which included indulging in their passion of ballroom dancing, square dancing, and line dancing. After retirement, they wintered in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas for 21 years and their extensive travels in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Lucette was an avid knitter and called herself a “knit-wit”. Her family enjoyed may Christmas sweaters. Later she knit newborn baby hats which were her labor of love. It was estimated she had made and donated close to 2,000 of these to area hospitals to share with anyone who would like one for a baby.

Lucette is survived by her husband, John; son, Jack; granddaughter (and style-savvy partner), Andrea Daney and her husband Aaron; her great-grandchildren, Trenten Lemay and Aria LeBoeuf; nieces, Michele Levasseur and Karla Quinnn; nephew, Marty Levasseur; the “Vermont girls”; and countless family and friends.

She was proceeded by her parents, Josephat Cote and Laura Tanguay; her sister, Frances Levasseur, and granddaughter, Nicole LeBoeuf.

Grateful thanks to April and James Vansandt for opening their home and Southern Maine Hospice for taking such good care of her in her last days.

A private interment for Lucette will be held at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

