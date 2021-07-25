YARMOUTH/MERRILL – Lois Lynette (Steeves) Stuart, 90, of Yarmouth, passed away on July 19, 2021 at the Merrill home of her daughter while receiving Hospice assisted end-of-life care.

She was born Feb. 27, 1931, the youngest of seven children of Villa (Warren) and Walter Steeves and was raised in Lincoln.

She moved to Portland to attend nursing school at Maine General Hospital School of Nursing. She met David Stuart and married him Oct. 27, 1952 and had three children.

The family moved to Yarmouth and fondly became known as Ma and Pa Stuart to many who felt at home with them. Her favorite activities were to be with her family, play games, going out dancing, family ski trips, and traveling. She worked as a nurse at Maine Medical Center in Portland most of her professional life.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Stuart, her daughter, Jeanne Cameron, and their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband, David Stuart; and her son, David Jr.

If you wish to attend, the burial will be August 8 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. To leave condolences and to share memories please visit http://www.bowersfuneral.com

