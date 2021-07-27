KITTERY POINT – Maureen F. Harrington, 58, of Kittery Point, Maine, and formerly of Salem, Mass., died peacefully at the Maine Medical Center on July 21, 2021, after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer. She was the daughter of the late Kevin B. and Kathleen M. (Carney) Harrington of Salem.Mo, as she was known to her family and friends, was born and raised in Salem. She was a graduate of the former Our Lady of Nazareth Academy, earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Salem State University and a Master’s degree in Education from Lesley University.Her athletic prowess and leadership abilities were displayed at a young age, as she served as captain of her basketball team in high school and captain of the tennis team at Salem State. However, it was in her selfless life’s work and her love and support of so many members of her extended family where she made a lasting difference. From her high school days as a counselor at the City of Salem’s Camp Naumkeag playground for special needs children, Mo developed a passion for helping young people who were very much out of the mainstream of society. She spent several years caring for young adults with developmental disabilities living in group homes, and helping to place children from abusive families into safe and stable foster care environments. Mo had enormous empathy and a desire to help young people that was impossible to measure or define. She was especially focused on children and adolescents whose own families could not, or would not, provide them with the support they needed to cope with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges in their young lives.In her earlier years, she was employed at North Shore (now Northeast) ARC and as a nanny for a North Shore family that has remained in close contact with her, and for the past 20 years she worked as a family consultant at KidsPeace, a non-profit organization which serves the behavioral and mental health needs of children and families. She never considered her many years of devoted service to young people merely as a job; rather, it was a vocation.When she was not busy pouring herself out for others, she cherished the time she spent with her family. Mo was the “go-to” aunt for counseling, mentoring and serving as a role model for a multitude of nieces and nephews, all of whom looked up to her as a confidant, a wise and trusted soul, and a person they could always lean on for emotional support. Everyone marveled at how she was able to seamlessly transition from the daily stress of her profession to being such a tower of strength when someone in the family reached out to her. She never stopped giving of herself. Mo loved growing up near the ocean and boating with her family. Living in Kittery Point for so many years, she was able to fulfill her dream of always residing in a coastal New England town. She also enjoyed gardening and had a keen appreciation for nature. She was an avid dog lover and had a variety of dogs throughout her life. Her most recent, and longest-tenured, loyal companion was a Burnese/Pyrenees Mountain dog named Lyla.She is survived by her two brothers and two sisters: Neil J. and his wife, Sarah, of Salem; Kevin B., Jr. of Falmouth; Ann M. and her husband, Eric Hundahl of Salem; and Joan M. and her husband, Thomas O’Hare of Salem. In addition, Mo will be deeply missed by her 12 nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dearest friend, Regina Garcia of Gorham, Maine, who supplied Mo with endless love and support throughout her illness.Her funeral Mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, Hawthorne Blvd., Salem, Saturday, July 31, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Salem. Visiting hours at O’Donnell Cremations – Funerals – Celebrations, 84 Washington Sq., (at Salem Common) Salem, Saturday July 31, prior to the Mass, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit http://www.odonnellfuneralservice.com In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Maureen’s memory to KidsPeace, 4085 Independence Dr., Schnecksville, PA 18078.

