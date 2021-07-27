OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Richard E. Fletcher, 88, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Saco on Sept. 5, 1932, son of the late Lewis and Della (Cressey) Fletcher. Richard was educated locally, attending Saco schools.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 61 years, Beatrice Fletcher of Old Orchard Beach, daughter, Diane Blanchard and her husband Gary of Saco, and granddaughter, Amy Blanchard of Saco, and his brother-in-law, Richard Roberge and his wife Jeanne Thurston Roberge of Saco, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco, with a burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Old Orchard Beach High School Marching Band, or Hospice of Southern Maine.

