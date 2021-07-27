WINDHAM

RTT volunteer chosen for award

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) has recognized Pat Niboli as its 2021 PATH Intl. Volunteer of the Year.

PATH Intl. leads the advancement of professional equine-assisted services by supporting its members and stakeholders through rigorously developed standards, credentialing and education.

Niboli is a longtime volunteer of Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center (RTT), whose mission is to enhance health and wellness through equine-assisted services.

RTT board member and fellow volunteer Janis Childs said Niboli is a dedicated and passionate supporter of the center. “I am sure that there is not anything she has not done at the farm,” said Childs. “She mucks, she feeds, she invents, she is a horse leader in lessons, and she is the ‘driving’ force behind the carriage driving team! Those are just a few of her gifts that she offers on a weekly basis!”

RTT Executive Director Sarah Bronson agreed, noting that Niboli is always thinking about how to help out, bringing new people to the farm and raising important funds to “keep the programs strong, the horses fit and the clients happy.”

“There is no one more deserving of this award and we are thrilled that (Niboli) has been recognized for her efforts, not only by RTT, but internationally by PATH Intl,” said Bronson.

A virtual awards ceremony will be held by PATH Intl. on Nov. 5.

CAMDEN

Bank seeks applicants for award

Camden National Bank is accepting nominations for the 2021 Leaders & Luminaries Awards, a program started in 2011 to celebrate the importance of effective nonprofit board leaders in our community. The bank is seeking nominations for passionate board directors who are responsible for advancing their organization’s mission and impact. Four winners will be named and $20,000 in total grants will be made to their respective organizations.

All nominations are due Sept. 24. A selection committee, including three independent community members and two executives of Camden National Bank, will review all nominations and the awardees will be celebrated in the fall. The selection committee is dedicated to making sure the awardees reflect Camden National Bank’s values of fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion in the community.

For more details, eligibility requirements, and the nomination form, please visit camdennational.com/leadersandluminaries.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: