Wayne Harvey Cross Sr. 1938 – 2021 PITTSTON – Wayne Harvey Cross, Sr., 83, of Pittston, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family after a brief illness. He was born in Gardiner, Maine on May 1, 1938, the son of Charles and Kathleen (Goodwin) Cross. Wayne grew up on the Cross Family Farm in Dresden and attended Bridge Academy, then graduated from Gardiner High School. He married Dorothy Doyle on Jan. 23, 1957, and together they had four children. In 1968 he bought the former Carter Grain Store and opened Gardiner Feed where he worked right up to his retirement in 2020. He enjoyed going to the Gardiner Waterfront Park with his German Shepherd Lady to have his morning coffee and read the newspaper. He was a very generous man and a great storyteller. Wayne enjoyed riding his motorcycle and in his younger years, was a member of a motorcycle club. He was an expert at fixing chainsaws; there wasn’t a saw he couldn’t fix. Even after losing his sight he was still able to diagnose any problem just by sound. Wayne was a hard-working man and enjoyed spending time with his family. Every Sunday was dedicated to his children, whether it was just sitting around reminiscing, enjoying a family dinner, or listening to his talk radio. There aren’t many people in Gardiner that did not know Wayne. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends in the community. He was predeceased by his parents; and wife Dorothy (Doyle) Cross. Wayne is survived by his four children, Rosemary Thomas and husband Paul of Bowdoin, Deborah Libby and husband Marshall of Bath, Carol Hopkins and husband Todd of Dresden, Wayne Harvey Cross, Jr. and companion Marianne of Pittston; a sister Shirley Baty of Randolph; an uncle Wentworth “Wimpy” Goodwin of Pittston; 11 grandchildren, Frank Kirkland, Toby Cross, Katie Kotow, Jonathan Kotow, Corey Reynolds, Elyse Johnston, Evan Reynolds, Kendrick Hopkins, Deborah Costley-Curtis, Zachary Cross, Nicholas Cross; nine great-grandchildren, Bryanna, Joseph, Kaylyn, Seth, Lauren, Owen, Hayden, Nora, and Kathleen; a niece and nephew; and several close friends. There will be a celebration of Wayne’s life at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

