PORTLAND – Joseph A. “Buddy” Capozza Jr. passed away, Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born Aug. 8, 1933 in Portland. ﻿

Buddy grew up on Munjoy Hill and later East Deering. He was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1952 and soon after he enlisted in the Army. Buddy was stationed in Alaska, working with radio-controlled aircraft during the Korean conflict. After his service, he came home and married his high school sweetheart, Doris.

Buddy worked as a printer for a short time, then was offered a job by his brother-in-law, to work in the tile trade. Buddy took great pride in learning the craft of becoming a tile mechanic. He once said, “Once I decided that I was going to do this for a living, I made up my mind that I was going to be the best at it” and he certainly was. Buddy went on to serve as president of the local Bricklayers/Tile setters union.

One of Buddy’s greatest accomplishments was opening Capozza Tile Co., in 1974, with his wife, working out of their home. After retiring, you could find him in his office/kitchen, in the back of the warehouse making spaghetti and meatballs, soups and other fine Italian meals for anyone that stopped by.

Buddy was fondly called “Mister C” by the many people that worked at Capozza Tile. His other interests, besides cooking, were following the Red Sox, Patriots, reading, traveling, foraging for wild mushrooms, hunting and fishing with the many of the family and friends that came to “Pa’s Place”, his camp on Moosehead Lake.

He was predeceased by his parents Joseph A. Sr. and Marion G. (Pompeo); his wife, Doris (DiPietrantonio); a brother, Francis R.; and his beloved labs Meg and Sam.

Buddy is survived by his son, Joseph F. and wife Jeanne, daughter, Patricia M., son, James P., daughter, Caroline Louise, and goddaughter Judy Dixon and husband Jamie. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, Joseph, Katie, Christina, Kayla, Addelaide, Isabella, Matthew, Nicholas, Ava, Jack; and nine great-grandchildren of whom he was so proud of and loved dearly and they all loved him dearly back. Buddy is also survived by a sister, Virginia Dorler and a brother, Richard A. and wife Patricia; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

The family wants to give their heartfelt thanks for the sincere and wonderful care that our dad received by the staff and professionals at InterMed, Maine Cardiology, Chest Medicine, Maine Medical Center and the Woods at Canco.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A funeral service will be held, 10 a.m. at the funeral home, on Monday, August 2. Burial will be private in New Calvary Cemetery.

To share memories of Buddy or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joseph’s name to the

Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous