LIMINGTON – Marilyn Blake Webb passed away on July 24, 2021, at her home in Limington, surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on Feb. 2, 1933, in Portland to Fulton W. and Dorothy G. Blake, Marilyn grew up in Limington and excelled at spelling, writing, and basketball, and graduated valedictorian of her high school class. As a student, she was voted most fashionable, most appealing smile, and most likely to succeed.

Her ambition was to be a secretary, and after graduating from Westbrook College’s School of Business she embarked on a remarkable professional career doing just that at General Electric, Locust Farm Dairy, Dodge Oil, Bonny Eagle High School, and, lastly, as the Clerk-Treasurer and Tax Collector for the Town of Limington. Community members were big fans of Marilyn, and after 18 years of service, she retired in 2001 with a celebration fit for a queen and was even the Grand Marshall twice in the Limington 4th of July Parade.

She and her late husband, Raymond Webb, had an entertaining oasis in their backyard, and for 59 years, the welcome mat was always on display. They hosted every major and nonmajor holiday, birthday, anniversary, and milestone celebration by “The Pool,” serving up T’is and T’aint punch, snacks to feed an army, and so much laughter that you always went home with sore cheeks.

At Marilyn’s final request, there will be no formal funeral service. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

To read her full obituary, please visit the Chad E. Poitras / Neal and York Funeral Home website http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the Limington Rescue

425 Sokokis Ave.,

Limington, ME 04049

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous