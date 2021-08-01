STANDISH – It is with great sadness we share that Charles Ferdinand Freeman Sr., 84, son of Clifford and Loretta Freeman and loving husband of Betty Freeman, passed into eternal life on July 29, 2021.

Charles was born in Portland and married Betty Louise St. Pierre in June 1955. Charles served in the U.S. Air force and upon return to Maine settled in Windham. Charles spent the majority of his career working in the Cape Elizabeth School system while raising his children.

Our father is survived by a long list of people who loved him dearly, daughter and son-in-law, Norma and Joseph Kennedy, his two oldest sons and two daughters-in-law, Steven and Dee Freeman, and Charles Jr. and Pam Freeman, and his two youngest sons, Mark and Michael. Our father is also survived by his 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and dozens of foster children.

Our father Charles will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we are comforted knowing he has joined his wife in eternal peace and salvation. His legacy will continue on through all of those he has touched.

Private family funeral services will be held at a future date. To express condolences and to participate in Charles’ online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

