PORTLAND – Portland’s Rock n’ Roll legend Kip Brown passed away July 23, 2021, at his home with his loving wife. He fought a long and courageous battle with cancer for several years. He was born Oct. 27, 1956 in Portland, a son of Clifton and Madalyn (Nixon) Brown.

Kip was a computer operator for Anthem Blue Cross for 13 years and a print operator at Pyramid Checks and Printing for 12 years. Kip was a self-taught multi-instrumental musician. He learned to play the accordion at the age of 8 and then taught himself to play the drums. He would pound on the hassock, working out the rhythm to various songs. He played the drums for 10 years in various bands, and then he wanted to be a front man until this present day. He was a singer, songwriter and lead guitarist. He wrote over 200 songs. His friends would say, “He’s a musical genius”.

Kip played in a number of bands during his musical career including the most current “The Pontiffs”. His daughter, Gina, also played in The Pontiffs. He was very proud of her. Kip also played the piano and inspired Gina to play as well.

He loved his family, especially his granddaughter “Lucia”, whom he adored. Kip was an only child but he had a number of musician friends to whom he was their mentor. He taught them a lot about music. His friends would gather around every weekend to study the history of Rock n’ Roll. Kip was extremely knowledgeable about music. He loved vinyl and collected over 2000 records.

Not only was Kip an amazing musician but he was also a great athlete. He helped his junior high earn championship titles. He scored 24 points and 21 rebounds, both team highs in a title game.

A special thanks to his very dear friend, Danny DiBiase, he was an angel to Kip. Pete, Garth and Freeman, he loved them all dearly.

Kip was predeceased by his parents.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Donna DiPietro Brown. Kip has been with Donna since 1973; his daughter, Gina, who he adored, her spouse Josh Stover and granddaughter, Lucia, the love of his life; brothers-in-law Steve DiPietro, Rudy DiPietro, his wife Lisa; Auntie Barbara; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends he loved like family.

Kip had made the world a better place. Jesus has taken him to paradise, Amen.

A visiting hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of your choice.

