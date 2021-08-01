WINDHAM – Candice “Candie” Berry passed away suddenly in the early hours of July 30, 2021.

She was born August 1, 1952 to Roger C. Bowker and Margaret (Crawford) Bowker in Fort Riley, Kan. Candie grew up in Portland, attending Portland schools and graduating from Deering High School in 1971. Her childhood was filled with boating on Casco Bay in the summers and skiing and snowmobiling at the family camp at Sugarloaf Mountain in the winters.

In 1971, Candie married Robert A. Berry and they relocated to England, where he was stationed at the RAF Lakenheath base. Candie love to travel and they took advantage of their time abroad to visit as many countries as they could. It was in England that they welcomed their son, Chase, in 1973.

Candie started her finance career at American Express on the RAF Lakenheath base. Upon her return to the states, she joined Casco Bank and Trust and worked her way up to a branch manager. After her divorce, Candie was a devoted single mom. She then met Richard “Dick” Barter and her family grew as she welcomed him and his two young daughters, April and Melissa, into her household. She switched careers to join LL Bean, holding various positions, until retiring after over 20 years with the company.

Candie and Dick’s house was always the gathering spot for friends and family to watch the Patriots. They loved having their house full. Candie was known for her keen mind, kind heart, fun-loving spirit and ready laugh (as well as her potato salad, macaroni salad, deviled eggs and her Thanksgiving creamed onions!). She was a master at Sudoku, the daily crossword and jigsaw puzzles…the harder, the better.

In retirement, Candie and Dick loved spending their winters in Venice, Fla. and their summers on Highland Lake.

Candie was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Bowker.

She leaves behind her father, Roger C. Bowker and his partner, Edna Selberg; her caring companion of 40 years, Dick Barter; her loving son, Chase Berry and daughter-in-law, Heather, her two stepdaughters, April Barter and Melissa Gatewood (Darnell); and grandchildren Quinton Berry, Margaret “Maggie” Berry, GiaVahna Gatewood and Bianca Gatewood; as well as her brother, Chase Bowker (Sue), sister, Nannette Wirth (Ted); nephew, Matt Bowker (Amanda), niece, Nikki Bowker (fiancé Stephen); and two grand-nieces.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Cousins Island Cemetery at a later date.

To share memories of Candie or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

