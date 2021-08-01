BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – June Belden Noack, 84, a longtime resident of Baldwinsville, N.Y., passed away Friday, July 16. Born June 20, 1937, in Claremont, N.H., to Homer and Marjorie Chandler Belden, June was the loving wife of Frederick A. Noack, to whom she was married for nearly 64 years.

While born in New Hampshire, June grew up in Maine. She was valedictorian of her class from South Portland High School, then went on to earn her degree from Gorham State Teacher’s College (now the University of Southern Maine). Along the way, June was introduced to Frederick by her sister and his brother who were dating at the time. Their first date was enough for both of them to know they had each found the person with whom they would share their lives – they were married on Nov. 8, 1957.

Upon graduation, June began a career as an elementary school teacher. She was loved by her students and was known for ensuring she gave each one a compliment every day. In 1970, she assumed the role of acting principal of Roosevelt School in South Portland. Once that role ended, June retired from teaching, committing her energies instead to her family.

In addition to being a devoted wife to Frederick, June was a loving mother to four children, Deborah, Mark, Dr. Pamela Noack (John Ricketts) and Jonathan (Teresa); as well as grandmother to nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, June was predeceased by her much-loved younger sister, Mary-Lou Easler.

June was a strong advocate of social justice. Discussion with her on any issue of the day was always a lively delight as she approached every topic with an educator’s commitment to informed, articulate, reasoned – and passionate – debate. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She had a lifelong passion for the Boston Red Sox and waited a long time for that first championship in 2004. She also was an avid reader of books, newspapers and other periodicals.

In keeping with June’s wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of June’s ongoing and generous support of her favorite charities, donations in her memory may be made to the ACLU, Corporate Accountability or the Union of Concerned Scientists.

